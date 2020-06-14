Churches resume services: Leaders pledge to participate in National Day of Prayer

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

MOST churches in Bulawayo yesterday resumed services following the lifting of a ban on church gatherings to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by President Mnangagwa.

As they resumed services, church leaders also pledged to participate in today’s National Day of Prayer and Fasting, which the President declared to seek the Lord’s mercy, wisdom and healing as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the nation on Friday last week, President Mnangagwa said gathering for purposes of worship must, however, remain at a maximum of 50 people and in full compliance with all the Covid-19 prevention measures.

Worshippers throughout the country had gone for almost three months without congregating in their places of worship in line with of the national lockdown regulations.

Some churches had turned to online sermons and livestreaming their services.

Churches are now allowed to congregate only if there are 50 or less members in attendance and exercise personal hygiene coupled with wearing face masks.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited selected churches in Bulawayo and observed that there was largely some form of adherence to the prescribed measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 such as maintaining social distancing and hand sanitising.

Upon arrival at the Apostolic Faith Mission of Africa (AFMA) church headquarters at Lobengula Extension, the news crew observed that congregants were being sanitised and their temperatures were also being checked at the gate.

Inside the temple, congregants sat about one metre apart and they were less than 50 with women clad in their traditional ankle length dresses synonymous with the founding principles.

AFMA leader Reverend Rosewell Zulu said they were excited to congregate at their place of worship and thanked President Mnangagwa for easing the lockdown regulations by lifting the ban on church gatherings.

The church has 1 400 followers in Bulawayo and yesterday they were worshipping in groups of 50 people in various suburbs in the city.

“I want to express our most sincere gratitude to President Mnangagwa. He is leader who listens to the whisper of the Holy Spirit and is very conscious of that. The President heard what God wanted and he listened by allowing churches to gather and there is power in fellowship and having our hearts and souls together at one particular place,” he said.

Rev Zulu said they will participate in the Presidential National Day of Prayer and Fasting and has since advised his followers to join the President and church leaders from various denominations, via live broadcast on ZBC, ZTN and social media streams, for a church service which will be hosted at State House today between 10am and 12pm.

Father Crelly Ncube, a parish priest at the St Adolph Ludigo Roman Catholic Church in New Magwegwe said they have staggered Sunday church services to accommodate three groups of congregants.

“We have a population of about 1 300 congregants and because of the lockdown regulations allowing a gathering of only 50 people, we have introduced three slots so that we cater for at least 150 per Sunday, which means each member will be able to attend Mass once per month,” he said.

“We disinfected the church before the service and our members were sanitised before and after the service. Once one group finishes the service, we disinfect the church before the other one comes in.”

Fr Ncube said they were contemplating introducing evening services on Saturday to accommodate more people. He said a majority of congregants will participate in the National Day of Prayer at their homes with 50 attending the church service at the sanctuary to define the day.

“We will only guide our members through WhatsApp and we will also do a livestreaming of the church service for the elderly who will not be able to attend and also to give guidelines on the proceedings of the days like fasting among other things,” he said.

Mrs Evelyn Mbuleka, a Catholic congregant in New Magwegwe, was visibly elated as she came out of a church service.

“I am really so happy and my spirit has been elevated to another level because I really longed to attend church services and this is a great day for me. I have been praying and fasting for this day to come and God has answered my prayer,” she said.

When Chronicle news crew visited Chosen Generation Church in Iminyela suburb congregants were singing and dancing.

The leader of the church Apostle Innocent Dube said the church has about 100 members and they have divided congregants into two groups with one attending the morning session while the other attends in the afternoon.

Mr Zacharia Chiururu, a member of Johane Masowe WeChishanu Apostolic Faith Church in Entumbane said he could not wait to attend his first service after lockdown on Saturday. He thanked Government for easing the lockdown regulations.

Bishop Manners Ngwenya of the Twelve Apostolic Church of Christ in New Lobengula said they were still in the process of coming up with a programme for the services, which will start this Saturday.

“Today, we are only discussing mechanisms of how we will conduct our services in line with the Government regulations and WHO guidelines. We will introduce sessions and normally our services go for long hours, but we will now reduce hours so that we accommodate more people as well as looking at the critical water situation in the city,” he said.

Bishop Ngwenya said they will also participate in the National Day of Prayer.

“We can only defeat Covid-19 through prayer and it is important to turn to God as a nation and join hand in prayer. As a church we will definitely be part of this day, which the President has declared as a special day for us to dedicate ourselves to the Creator through prayer,” he said. President Mnangagwa is today expected to host a church service at State House to be attended by church leaders from various denominations.

Pastor Jameson Nkiwane Moyo of the Apostolic Faith Church of Portland Oregon said they will also be part of the National Day of Prayer and Fasting and urged members to rally behind the President’s call.

Johane Masowe WeChishanu leader, Madzibaba Mutumwa said as a church, they have manufactured masks and secured sanitisers to ensure they mitigate the spread of the deadly virus.

Apostle leaders are known for laying hands on the heads of congregants as they pray for them, but Madzibaba Mutumwa said that will no longer be the case.

“We are grateful for the move by the President to allow churches to reopen. As the apostolic sector, to make sure that we comply with the regulations, we will do away with our previous way of congregating. In terms of praying, we will not be laying hands on the heads of those who are being prayed for and as a leader who was getting congregants from as far as Botswana, South Africa and Mutare, that will not be the case as we will not receive any intercity congregants or people from outside the country,” said Madzibaba Mutumwa.

As President Mnangagwa is set to lead in the National Day of Prayer and Fasting by hosting a church service at State House in Harare, Madzibaba Mutumwa said they will also be fasting. — @mashnets