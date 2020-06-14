Mashakada tears into Chamisa, questions Mahere’s meteoric rise

Nelson Chamisa and Fadzayi Mahere

HARARE – MDC Alliance secretary for policy and research Tapiwa Mashakada took a swipe at the main oppostion leader Nelson Chamisa amid reports the youthful leader has been higjacked by student leaders.

In a live interview on SlyMedia’s Facebook platform Mashakada poked holes into the Chamisa leadership saying: “The problem is, the Cabal surrounding Chamisa will not allow him to go to the extra-ordinary Congress.”

“MDCA now hijacked by student leaders – the ZINASU element, it is no longer a labour-based movement.

“I thought we were right, but once the Supreme Court ruled, we have to abide by the court judgment. (The late Morgan) Tsvangirai would have done the same.

“We made a strategic error to catapult Chamisa to be leader of the party without then going to an extra-ordinary Congress. It was a fatal error,” Mashakada said.

“Let us unite to remove ZanuPf. But going further, we must be mature, let us stop saying (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) ED is illegitimate. Let us push him to deliver change to the people of Zimbabwe.

“There is dictatorship within the cabal surrounding Chamisa.”

Mashakada also said he believed that the three MDC Alliance officials were abducted and that those suggesting that the three faked abduction have to prove so.

He also warned Mnangagwa saying “he must change course, he must listen to the voice of reason.

Mashakada also said: “There is a big debate within the party, about how people like Fadzayi Mahere became the mouthpiece of the party before she had five years in the party. That is wrong. That has to be corrected.”

Source: Zimmorning Post