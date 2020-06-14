Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

ZIMBABWE has recorded 13 new Covid-19 cases, all of them from returning residents, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 356.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said all the new cases have been put under isolation.

12 cases were from South Africa while one case was from the United Kingdom.

Eight new cases were reported in Masvingo province and Mashonaland West province recorded two cases.

Matabeleland south, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces recorded one case each.

No new cases were reported in Bulawayo which has 24 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

“Thirteen cases tested positive for Covid-19 today. These include returnees from South Africa (12) and United Kingdom (1) and are all isolated. A total of 168 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) and 473 PCR tests were done countrywide bringing the total number of tests done so far to 58 239, consisting of 34 229 RDT and 24 010 PCR tests,” reads the statement from the health ministry.

54 people have so far recovered from the virus while the number of deaths remains at four.

@andile_tshuma