MPILO Central Hospital in Bulawayo is still waiting for the testing and clearance of the 197 staff members who were sent on self-isolation after four people, including one nurse, tested positive to COVID-19 last week.

BY SILAS NKALA

The quarantined staff members were expected to return to work yesterday after completing the mandatory quarantine period of 14 days.

But Mpilo Hospital acting chief executive Solwayo Ngwenya yesterday said the workers were still waiting for testing and clearance to report back to work.

“Nurses are still waiting for testing and clearance. Yes, we are waiting for clearance,” Ngwenya said without giving more details on the issue.

A total of 197 health workers at the hospital were placed in self-isolation on May 28 following the positive tests.

Indications are that two of the people contracted the coronavirus after they had been admitted at the hospital, while the third person was an outpatient.

According to reports, it is suspected that the nurse contracted COVID-19 due to interaction with one of the infected patients who had visited the referral hospital.

After the cases were confirmed, the city’s rapid response team was contacted to contain the potential spread of the virus.

Through contact tracing, however, the team identified 197 health workers who were at high risk of contracting the disease, and placed them on 14-day mandatory self-isolation while under surveillance.

Meanwhile, Mpilo Central Hospital remains open to admit patients despite its 197 staff members being sent on self-quarantine.

Delays in testing have been a major concern for most quarantined citizens, prompting those who are isolated at public facilities to protest and bribe their way out.

Some have fled without being tested for the virulent virus.

