FORMER Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Dickson Mafios, who was arrested soon after his release from Harare Polytechnic quarantine centre, has been released without charge.

BY Desmond Chingarande

Mafios was arrested together with former MP for Rushinga Wonder Mashange, both members of the opposition National Patriotic Front (NPF), made up of largely G40 members ousted from government by President Emmerson Mnangagwa following the November 2017 coup that toppled former President Robert Mugabe, who died last year.

They were arrested on Wednesday soon after they were released from a quarantine centre and taken to Braeside Police Station for questioning over an undisclosed charge.

NPF spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire confirmed their release.

“They were released without charge,” Mawarire said yesterday.

The two went into quarantine upon returning from South Africa. They were arrested on the same day Mafios’s brother, former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere was accused by Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe as among people plotting to oust Mnangagwa.

Mafios was once convicted of border-jumping after skipping the country during Operation Restore Legacy in November 2017 and was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment.

He once accused Mnangagwa of being corrupt and controlling mining cartels and machete gangs across the country.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw