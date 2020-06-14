SOUTH AFRICA-BASED businessman Frank Buyanga has said time was running out for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to rein in his wife and children, and warned that his family could author his eventual demise.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

In a nine-page letter to Mnangagwa, Buyanga warned the Zanu PF leader that he was in control of the country for now, but things were changing and that he (Mnangagwa) was running out of time.

The letter, dated June 10, was copied to Mnangagwa’s deputies, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, as well as the National Security Council and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and the National Prosecuting Authority also received a copy of the letter.

It was also copied to Justice minister and leader of government business in Parliament, Ziyambi Ziyambi, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe and the director Special Anti-Corruption Unit in the President’s office, Thabani Mpofu.

The businessman has been making allegations that First Lady Auxilla, Mnangagwa’s son, Collins, and “his associate” Delish Nguwaya have been interfering with court processes to influence the outcome of his legal wrangle over custody of his minor son with estranged girlfriend, Chantelle Muteswa.

Buyanga’s custody case is before the courts and he alleged Mnangagwa’s family, working with Nguwaya, were interfering with court processes to influence the outcome in Muteswa’s favour.

“As the current President of Zimbabwe, it is prudent that I disclose information relating to the unwarranted engagements with individuals in your confidence, meddling in my custody and personal matters,” Buyanga wrote.

“These events have marked the loss of integrity, probity and good standing of your family name and may well lead to their eventual demise.”

Buyanga added: “It is a pity that with all the hard work you have done for your family name, there remain individuals within your confidence, who seek to reduce the integrity of your standing.

“It may be too late to turn the ship around at this stage, especially since some members even raised their voices against members of the military.”

Buyanga was referring to an incident last year where the First Lady dressed down commander One Presidential Guard Infantry Batallion at State House, Lieutenant-Colonel Samson Murombo, who was later demoted and sidelined from commanding the parade at the Defence Forces Day last year.

“At these stages, members of your family may seemingly be in control of the country, but they certainly will not control destiny,” he said.

“The actions of these individuals, such as sending armed policemen to my properties to instil fear into me and my son, will not change my views.”

He added: “A letter of demand, demanding Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa and her sons to desist with their involvement has been sent.

“Despite the evidence of their involvement, no facet of the entire Zimbabwean administrative system has responded to my complaints, including the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and ZRP [Zimbabwe Republic Police]. This is a clear indication that these institutions are not law abiding and hold no integrity in Zimbabwe.”

Buyanga told the President that he had reported a case of kidnapping against Muteswa at Marlborough Police Station after she fled with their five-year-old son.

This was against a court order barring Muteswa from taking their son into her custody, but the police refused to co-operate in fear of Mnangagwa’s family.

In the letter, he alleged events leading to his relationship to ex-girlfriend Muteswa, which also sucked her father Lawrence Muteswa, smacked of “deceit”, adding due to the First Family’s interference, he was failing to reach an agreement on their son’s guardianship arrangements.

He pleaded with Mnangagwa to order his family to stop meddling in his affairs.

“I humbly request that as President, you prevent anyone within your inner circle or close to you from meddling in my personal family matters as it is bizarre for a Head of State or those close to him to get involved in a private citizens family affair.”

