Nkosilodumo Ndebele and Nomagugu Matshazi

IN an effort to empower the girl child living in the marginalised communities of the country, Castor Oil, a biotechnology company is organising a pageantry dubbed Miss Rural Africa slated for 30 June.

The pageantry is meant to give the country’s diamond in the rough — the girl child — an opportunity to shine by giving them a platform to express themselves to millions of Zimbabweans, locally and abroad.

“The motive behind organising the pageant is to empower rural women by giving them a platform to express themselves to millions of Zimbabwean expats (expatriates)around the globe,” said the organiser of the pageant Alvaro Silva.

Primrose Mafukari, one of the contestants representing Gutu from Masvingo province said she joined the contest to make a difference and uplift her society.

“Castor Oil is a bio-technological company which deals in the advancement of the energy sector in Africa. It has the only non-genetically modified (GMO) seeds to produce motor oil/ hydraulic oil. Being a science student myself, I was inspired to join and be part of them as I realised that I have the potential to make a difference in Africa.”

She added that she believes that everyone has a potential to shine if given a chance and an opportunity to exhibit their talent.

For another contestant, Ropafadzo Chikandiwa representing Hurungwe from Mahwada Village, said joining the contest is all about celebrating her natural beauty and rural upliftment.

“I believe in my natural beauty and I want to champion rural development and upliftment of the girl-child. Miss Rural simply means education to me because it drives me to learn about the diverse African cultures and norms. Joining this contest is actually like a dream come true for me and it will instil some confidence in me as an African woman,” she said.

Praise Chiruka representing Buhera rural area also echoed the same sentiments as Chakandiwa saying she is in the contest because she has the looks.

“I was inspired to take part in the pageant because of the African qualities. I have true African looks as well as the desire to uplift the girl child. To me, Miss Rural means great connection with people from rural areas, who have always been abandoned and are rarely considered in life. Miss Rural means being able to empower rural people, especially the girl child who doesn’t have adequate support from the community,” she said.

The online voting process commenced on 10 June and the winners will be announced on 30 June.

The pageant has however, attracted controversy after Bulawayo-based Sipho Mazibuko said the idea was stolen from her. She said she holds the licence to host Miss Rural, and anyone doing it was violating the law of copyright, adding that she had engaged lawyers to fight for “her pageant”.