According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the quarantine of persons is the restriction of activities of or the separation of persons who are not ill but who may have been exposed to an infectious agent or disease, with the objective of monitoring their symptoms and ensuring the early detection of cases.

The Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine (UK), adds that quarantine is different from isolation, which is the separation of ill or infected persons from others to prevent the spread of infection or contamination. Introducing quarantine, according to the WHO: “aims to delay the introduction of the disease to a country or area or may delay the peak of an epidemic in an area where local transmission is ongoing, or both”.

Most countries across the world have adopted the quarantine recommendation and would request travellers to observe a 14-day to 21-day quarantine upon arrival from a foreign country. The WHO guidance also recommends provision of physical comfort including adequate ventilation, hygienic facilities, social distance of at least one-metre between all persons quarantined, provision of food and water, access to internet, news and entertainment if possible, and psychosocial support.

For Covid-19, research suggests that the typical incubation period is about two days and around 99% of the people who get infected and develop symptoms will do so within 14 days, which would suggest that most of the people who go into quarantine facilities with the virus, would then show symptoms while still at the facilities, which makes it easier for health personnel to attend to them. It also helps in the sense that those people do not spread the coronavirus within their communities. In addition, those in quarantine are also subjected to periodic Covid-19 tests.

It is behind that background that Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in setting up quarantine facilities across the country. And evidence on the ground points to the fact that it was a noble idea, as the majority of Covid-19 positive cases recorded in the country are returnees from neighbouring countries, mostly South Africa who are in quarantine centres. We shudder to think what would have happened if there were no quarantine centres and returnees were allowed to enter the country and join their communities. That would have led to a catastrophe, with increased local transmissions that could even overwhelm our health facilities.

We therefore applaud Government for moving fast to make sure returnees do not abscond from quarantine centres by beefing up security. In addition, the Government announced last week that in order to curtail the prevalence of people absconding from quarantine centres, Cabinet agreed that identification and travel documents should be collected from returnees upon arrival.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa said the returnees would then get their documents at the end of the quarantine period.

“In order to curtail the prevalence of people absconding from quarantine centres, Cabinet agreed that identification and travel documents be collected from returnees on arrival and returned to them at the end of the quarantine period,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She added that alternative quarantine centres with a carrying capacity of 5 267 were identified to free schools, which are housing returnees.

“Noting that not everyone who is Covid-19 positive has a conducive self-isolation home, Cabinet resolved that some asymptomatic Covid-19 cases be placed in isolation centres that are not hospitals,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

In addition, in an effort to contain Covid-19 imported infections, Cabinet agreed that every person transiting through Zimbabwe should have Covid-19 free certificate and be subjected to further testing upon arrival in Zimbabwe.

With the key role played by quarantine centres in the fight against Covid-19, we believe the private sector and individuals should chip in and assist with consumables and related material to make them more comfortable for those in quarantine.