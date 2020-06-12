Jay Moran

As Western New York reopens its economy from the shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some areas of the country are reporting spikes in the disease.

“New York has done so well. We’re one of 24 states where the numbers are really massively trending down,” said Dr Nancy Nielsen during her weekly appearance on WBFO.

“What we can’t do is get complacent and let it go back up like it has in 19 states.”

With more of the local economy reopening, Nielsen has concerns Western New Yorkers may let down their guard against the coronavirus. For those returning soon to their offices, she reminds workers to remain socially distant on elevators and other shared spaces.

Still, Nielsen believes this region is on a better path than those who have eased social guidelines too quickly. In Texas, she notes how on Wednesday morning officials were reporting “the highest number of cases they have ever had in San Antonio.”

North Carolina and South Carolina are dealing with surges in cases of COVID-19.

“In Arizona, the hospitals are in a state of emergency. They are at 78-percent capacity in their hospitals and ICU’s and they’re really concerned.”- wbfo.org