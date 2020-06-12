Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA has ignored the judgement of its appeals committee which upheld the disciplinary committee’s decision to exonerate its vice-president Gift Banda from all charges laid against him by the association.

Zifa informed Fifa on Thursday that Banda’s case was still before its appeals committee.

“Fifa has been informed by Zifa that the case of Mr Banda currently sits with the appeals committee and will reach a final decision in due course. For more information we kindly refer you to Zifa,” said a Fifa spokesperson in a follow-up response to Chronicle Sport’s inquiry over the issues.

This was contrary to the Zifa appeals committee’s ruling that upheld Banda’s acquittal by the association’s disciplinary committee.

Banda faced six counts of misconduct all emanating from his decision to allegedly make Warriors’ technical changes by naming Tonderayi Ndiraya and Bongani Mafu as assistant coaches, replacing Lloyd Mutasa and Rahman Gumbo.

The disciplinary committee found the Bulawayo businessman and politician not guilty of the charges and Zifa appealed appealed against the judgment.

The appeals committee led by Harare lawyer Stead Kachere upheld the decision by the disciplinary committee after Zifa failed to provide proof of appeal fees payment.

The appeal, according to proceedings of the appeal hearing, was filed on March 10, 2020, and was subsequently set down for hearing on June 2.

At the commencement of the hearing, Banda through his legal team enquired if Zifa had paid the appeal fees as required by Section 7.1 of the Zifa rules and regulations.

“The record of proceedings did not have proof of payment of the appeal fees. The respondent then raised a preliminary point to the effect that in terms of the Zifa rules and regulations, Section 7.1 therefore provides that; any party including Zifa, to proceedings before the disciplinary committee shall have the right to appeal to the appeals board of the association, subject to a notice of appeal being lodged in writing to the chief executive officer accompanied by an appeal fee as specified in the schedule of fees within seven days of the decision appealed against or such later period as may, on good cause, be condoned by the appeals board,” reads part of the ruling by the Kachere led and Zifa appointed appeals committee.

However, Zifa remained adamant that it had paid the appeal fee and requested for time to avail proof of payment, arguing that the proof was in custody of the Zifa accountant, who was not at work because of the shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said the appeal fee was paid on March 9, a day before the appeal papers were filed. Early this week, Kachere told Chronicle Sport that since no appeal fee was paid when Zifa lodged its appeal, it was as good as there was no appeal and Banda should be reinstated to his position.

In 2017 Zifa refused to hear an appeal by Highlanders over a decision to award their abandoned match against Dynamos to their Harare rivals on a 3-0 score line after the encounter at Barbourfields Stadium was abandoned in the 42nd minute.

“Zifa only received a letter which was not accompanied by proof of payment for the appeal fee and it therefore renders that letter just an ordinary piece of paper,” said the association back them.