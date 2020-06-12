On Thursday, President Mnangagwa proclaimed Monday June 15 as the Presidential National Day of Prayer and Fasting to seek the Lord’s mercy, wisdom and healing as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

This important day will not only bring Zimbabweans closer to their God, but will bring them together as a nation-building effort.

The Covid-19 pandemic knows no political party, age, race, tribe, village or status. It is an enemy threatening all Zimbabweans and all that they stand for.

We, therefore, welcome this noble move by the Head of State and Government as it will go a long way in uniting the people of Zimbabwe for the common good.

It is no secret that our nation is highly polarised. Instead of moving forward, a lot of time is lost to political bickering and grandstanding.

Through the church, we expect all Zimbabweans to — even if it is for a single day — come together and find strength in each other.

The things that divide us are of the flesh; they are earthly things. It is, therefore, befitting that fasting is part of this important nation building effort.

Fasting subdues the flesh; this is what the bible teaches us.

Before receiving the Ten Commandments, Moses fasted. Elijah fasted when he realised he was in danger from Jezebel.

Esther fasted for the safety of the Jews, Daniel fasted when he needed revelation and Jesus fasted for 40 days in the desert.

Fasting together as Zimbabweans will subdue the flesh to allow the spirit to focus.

All political, racial, ethnic and other divisive lines should be subdued and not allowed to get in the way of prayer.

We also commend the President for allowing churches to open, as they play an important part in the fight against Covid-19.

On the Presidential National Day of Prayer and Fasting, the President will host a church service at State House to be attended by church leaders from various denominations.

Speaking at State House in Harare on Thursday, President Mnangagwa said because of the importance of churches in the fight against Covid-19, they will be allowed to open with gatherings not to exceed 50 congregants to practice the prescribed prevention measures.

“I, therefore, proclaim 15 June 2020 as the Presidential National Day of Prayer and Fasting. On this day, from 10am to 12pm, I invite the whole nation to join me and church leaders from various denominations, via live broadcast on ZBC, ZTN and social media streams, for a church service which I shall host at State House,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Let us offer prayers of petition to the Lord that He may grant us His mercy, deliver us from this pestilence and give us the wisdom to take the effective steps to overcome it.”

President Mnangagwa paid tribute to churches for their various contributions in the fight against Covid-19.