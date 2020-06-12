Daniel Itai – The Zimbabwe Daily

Harare, Zimbabwe – The MDC Alliance’s Youth league has castigated the nature in which members of the armed forces are dealing with some of their members.

This comes in the wake of Joana Mamombe, Cicilia Chimbiru and Netsai Marova who are facing charges of violating COVID-19 regulations when they organized a demonstration in Warren Park on the 13th of May. The trio who are currently out on bail will stand trial on the 13th of next month.

“Youth Assembly national vice chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri, deputy Organ, Netsai Marova and national secretary for Policy and Research, Joana Mamombe have been tossed around back and forth between hospital beds and police cells since their abduction from police custody on the fateful 13 May 2020.

The latest arrest and detention of the unwell trio is another daring move by the illegitimate regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa on defenseless citizens.

It is clear that Mnangagwa’s reckless, corrupt and extravagant military dictatorship is itching for a showdown with civilians.

The worst disregard to human emotions by any dictatorship is abuse of women and Emmerson Mnangagwa is doing exactly that.

Surely Emmerson has chosen a wrong and dangerous path, as an Assembly, we want to make it clear that we are not going to take the latest abuse of our female comrades lightly.

We demand for the immediate release of our comrades or else we release our anger,” said Stephen Chuma, MDC Alliance Youth league’s national spokesperson.