Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Jailed Bindura man Fradreck Utsiwegota who is serving a seven-year jail term for scaring away an investor before duping him of mining equipment worth US$500 000 has been denied bail pending his appeal against sentence and conviction at the High Court.

Bindura provincial magistrate Mr Tinashe Ndokera ruled that there are no prospects of success in the appeal.

He added that his sentenced was based on the nature of the offence, quantity of the goods stolen and the effect to the investment and not on the monitory value.