Harmony Agere

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa says the Government is working hand-in-hand with the private sector to open up the economy following months of the national lockdown imposed after the outbreak of Covid-19.

In an address to the nation on the status of the pandemic in the country today, the President urged all unregistered informal businesses to formalise in order for them to be allowed to re-open.

He also announced that the moratorium on rent payment made during the early stages of the national lockdown had been lifted.

Similarly, gatherings for the purpose of worship are going to be allowed, as long as the number does not exceed 50, as well as that observing the standard rules and regulations regarding Covid safety and prevention are maintained.

“Although our lockdown remains at Level 2, let us begin to further open up remembering that we all have a role to play,” the President said.

“Government, hand-in-hand with an empowered private sector will do all in its power to open up the economy, to provide the jobs and the opportunities the people of Zimbabwe so richly deserve.”

President Mnangagwa said the opening of the economy will be done in a cautious approach which will not jeopardise public health.

“Under this review, we recognise that the current spike in the number of positive cases requires that we take a more cautious approach in relaxing the lockdown restrictions,” he said.

“All our people in the informal sector who have not formerly registered themselves or their enterprises are directed to do so forthwith.

“Once they can prove that such registration has been made, they can resume their operations. Upon resuming their work, they are compelled to adhere to laid down Covid-19 prevention requirements such as the wearing of masks, hand sanitisation and practising social distancing.”

The President said gatherings for purposes of worship must remain at a maximum of 50 and in full compliance with all the Covid-19 prevention measures.

He added that rent arrears can now be paid over a period of six months.

“The moratorium on rent payment made during the early phases of the lockdown is hereby lifted. Rent areas can be settled in instalments spread over a period of six months.”

President Mnangagwa thanked the people of Zimbabwe for their co-operation throughout the lockdown period. He also thanked the international community, particularly the Republic of China, for assistance in the fight against the pandemic.