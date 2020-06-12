Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ONE of the country’s first black national team players Zivanai Dzinomurumbi, has been hospitalised with a heart problem with his condition requiring immediate surgery.

Dzinomurumbi a wing during his playing days played for the national team is admitted to a Masvingo hospital and Zimbabwe Rugby Union have made an appeal to the Zimbabwean rugby family to come to his aid financially.

“Zivanai Dzinomurumbi is currently hospitalised with a heart ailment and needs an urgent operation. We are appealing to all sports and rugby loving people of this beautiful country to assist raise funds for his emergency medical operation. Any donation is greatly appreciated,’’ read a statement from ZRU.

He is one of the first players black players to don the green and white Sables jersey.

Dzinomurumbi has been actively involved in giving back to the game that made him a household name by coaching Old Miltonians and Matabeleland senior men’s teams having also been a Sables assistant coach.

ZRU have appeal to all the rugby loving Zimbabweans to stand with them in solidarity and prayer for the power of healing and sustenance for Dzinomurumbi, one of the first black players to represent the country after independence.

Dzinomurumbi and other players of colour followed in the footsteps of the late Richard “The Black Diamond” Tsimba, the first black Zimbabwean to play for the Sables.

