Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

ZIFA Bulawayo Province’s executive members have indicated their intention to resign following the recall of chairman, Francis Ntuta by the association’s national executive committee citing failure by the mother body to properly investigate charges laid against the football administrator.

Ntuta was suspended over a year ago by fellow board members after he was accused of unilaterally paying himself a sum of $1 020 without approval of the board.

Vice chairman, Allan “Ripper” Mpofu said Zifa had not instituted the audit they had requested them to do with regards to the funds that Ntuta is alleged to have misused.

He said they held a meeting Friday morning where they resolved to tender in their resignation as they felt the return of Ntuta failed to meet proper procedure.

Mpofu said they had written the letter to Zifa but were yet to deliver it on Friday afternoon.

“We felt the Zifa executive committee failed to follow the recommendations we had made that they institute an audit into our accounts after we had discovered the breach.

“We do not understand how the national executive can just tell us that he is back without exonerating him through an audit. How do we work with him in the circumstances?” Mpofu said.

He said other board members that attended the meeting and decided to resign are Otrick Siziba, Charles Ndlovu and Madza Takawira while John Mutero declined to leave the board saying he will take time to consider the matter.

Mpofu said it was critical for football to follow proper corporate governance if they are to bring sanity within the sport hence, they could not be party to decisions that lack merit.

Zifa communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela said Ntuta was reinstated on the recommendation of the executive committee.