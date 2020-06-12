Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

ZIFA is set to hold refresher coaching courses a move that could see a permanent change in the way courses are conducted.

Wilson Mutekede, the Zifa technical director said they are finalising uploading the course content after which they will start hosting the courses kicking off with Caf A badge holders. He said they are looking at having an unlimited number of participants for each level.

“We are looking at hosting online refreshers for Caf A, B and C coaches but we are only targeting qualified coaches. We realise despite the Covid-19 stoppage we still have to hold these courses and the best way is to go online considering the circumstances.

“Caf and Fifa alike have been in constant interaction with the technical director’s department providing mentorship for the extensive online interactions demands ahead,” said Mutekede.

“There is still a lot of work to be done in order to make online education exhaustive.

“On the domestic scene we will have to begin with theory while we enhance and advance means of effectively conducting practicals.”

He said practicals will be conducted once the lockdown regulations permit them to host the courses.

Zimbabwe has not held Caf coaching courses since 2017 when the continental body suspended courses pending a holistic review of the coaching curriculum.

Mutekede said a they are also reassessing the curricula on the local front with his department working with other instructors to revise modules for Caf courses to be conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, Fifa recently advised its members that onsite refereeing courses will be replaced by online courses forthwith.

In a circular to its member associations the football governing body said: “We are pleased to inform you that Fifa Refereeing will now offer courses via an online classroom tool. This solution is designed to provide ongoing support to your referees, assistant referees, video assistant referees, instructors and assessors.

“In cooperation with your refereeing department, online courses will be organised to best meet your needs. We hope that this new training format will be of value to you.”

According to Fifa, each session will involve between ten and 30 participants with the sessions are designed to develop and train referees remotely in order to be as safe as possible.

The courses are set to involve video presentations, online polls and questions-and-answer sessions.

Topics will include changes to the Laws of the Game, Video Assistant Referee (VAR), challenges, handballs, penalty-area incidents, tactical fouls and offsides.