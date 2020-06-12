Showbiz Reporter

Some locals were left disheartened on Thursday evening when the poster for this week’s Nash TV virtual lockdown show was shared with South African afro pop group Mafikizolo being unveiled as the headline act.

Many quickly expressed their dismay at the organisers for roping in regional acts before fully promoting local acts as they felt that there were many artistes who could do with the exposure.

Nash TV, one of the first to host online shows, has been doing so since the lockdown came into effect three months ago. They have been featuring mostly Zimdancehall artistes with more and more diverse artistes being featured in recent weeks.

It is from this platform that the likes of Van Choga got to be known.

Having followed the shows which are also being broadcast concurrently on ZBCtv, locals embraced the concept as it promoted their own as it was a wholly local affair.

But now, with the inclusion of a regional act, they feel betrayed, judging by their comments.

“We need the likes of Mokoomba and Mbira Dzenharira. We can’t start by inviting foreign artistes to perform for us . . . It’s still early, locals need exposure,” commented one Lenon Mundoza.

Commented Kudzy Chibada: “Nash TV, support local content please. We want Extra Large.”

Joining Mafikizolo on stage are Baba Harare and Tambaoga, a line-up people some condemned again, suggesting that in place of Tambaoga, Jah Prayzah should have been put as he has songs with the South African duo.

However, the show is going on, whether people like the line-up or not.

What some are failing to appreciate though is that Mafikizolo has not been hosting much live performances online so if marketed well, their fans from different part of the continent will likely tune in to Nash TV and also watch the locals perform, thereby promoting local content.

It remains to be seen how many views the show that kicks off at 8PM tonight will garner as Mafikizolo’s popularity will be put to the test. Locals alone have been reaching close to 30 000 views during live streams.