Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

INDIA have announced that their cricket team will not be touring Zimbabwe in August for three One Day Internationals in August because of the coronavirus menace.

Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India honorary secretary, in a statement issued on Friday said the Indian cricket team will not be embarking on trips to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

India were originally scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka from 24 June for three ODIs and as many T20Is and to Zimbabwe for a series comprising three ODIs starting 22 August.

India will instead conduct a camp for contracted players as and when it is safe to conduct outdoor training. BCCI said they were determined to undertake measures for the resumption of international and domestic cricket but will not rush into any decision.

“The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardize the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus,’’ said Shah.

India were meant to come to Zimbabwe in India for three ODIs as part of the ICC Super League, which is a pathway for the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification.

