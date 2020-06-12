Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

ZIMBABWE has recorded 12 new Covid-19 cases, mostly returnees from South Africa, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 332.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said all the new cases have been put under isolation.

11 cases were reported from returnees from South Africa while one cases is a local transmission from a known Covid-19 patient in isolation.

10 new cases were reported in Harare while Midlands and Matabeleland North provinces each recorded one case.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Harare province to 118.

Midlands Province now has 27 cases and Matabeleland North province has seven.

No new cases were reported in Bulawayo which has 22 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

“Twelve cases tested positive for Covid-19 today. These include eleven returnees from South Africa and one contact of a known case who are all isolated. A total of 770 Rapid Diagnostic Tests RDT cases and 267 PCR cases were done country wide bringing the total number of tests done so far to 56 746, consisting of 33 674 RDT and 23 072 PCR tests,” reads the statement from the health ministry.

51 people have so far recovered from the virus while the number of deaths remains at four.

