Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IN a clear case of selective amnesia, Zifa has sensationally chose to forget a judgement by their appeals committee to upheld the decision by another judiciary body that found vice president Gift Banda not guilty of all charges laid against him by the association.

Banda faced a litany of charges all emanating from his decision to make national team technical changes by naming Tonderayi Ndiraya and Bongani Mafu as Warriors’ assistant coaches to Sunday Chidzambwa, replacing Lloyd Mutasa and Rahman Gumbo.

The disciplinary committee found the Bulawayo businessman and politician not guilty of charges preferred against him only for Zifa to appeal to the Appeals Committee against the judgment.

However the Appeals committee, led by Harare lawyer Stead Kachere upheld the decision by their disciplinary committee, albeit on a technicality after Zifa failed to provide proof of appeal fees payment.

Yesterday, Zifa told Fifa, in a clear case of misrepresentation of facts, that the matter was still before the Appeals Committee.

“Fifa has been informed by Zifa that the case of Mr Banda currently sits with the Appeals Committee and will reach a final decision in due course. For more information we kindly refer you to Zifa,” said a Fifa spokesperson in an emailed response to this publication Thursday night.