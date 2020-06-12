Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

THE High Court has released on bail a gang of six men that allegedly attacked five small scale miners with machetes and metal bars before robbing them of gold and over $23 000, all in one day.

Misheck Manyuchi (31) of Queenspark West suburb, Knowledge Tshuma (34), Enias Ncube (32) of Nkulumane 5 suburb, Admire Vusa Sibanda (21) of Pumula North Suburb as well as Rabius Moyo (33), Conelius Ncube all from Silobela in Kwekwe allegedly ganged up and terrorised business people and villagers at Hope Fountain village in Umguza District in Matabeleland North.

They went away with 22 grams of gold, US$500, $23 507, digital scales and 10 cellphones.

The gang allegedly unleashed a reign of terror in Hope Fountain, robbing Ms Siphazamiso Ngwenya (38), Mr Elijah Vundla (37), Mr Samuel Chisale (37), Ms Atrina Sinjani (42) and Mr Emmanuel Mpofu (42).

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Christopher Dube-Banda granted the accused persons $1 500 bail each and ordered them to report once a week at their nearest police stations until the matter is finalised as part of the bail conditions.

Justice Dube-Banda’s ruling follows an application for bail pending trial at the High Court by the six men through their lawyers Mutatu, Masamvu and Da Silver-Gustavo Legal Practitioners, citing the State as a respondent.

The applicants approached the High Court after Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja refused to grant them bail, saying they were not proper candidates.

Justice Dube-Banda said the lower court erred.

“I find that the court a quo erred at law by finding that the prosecution had provided compelling reasons to refuse to admit the appellants to bail. I therefore, find that the appellants are proper candidates for admission to bail pending trial,” ruled the judge.

In their bail statement, the six men argued that there were no compelling reasons for the lower court to deny them bail.

According to court papers, it was stated that on March 14 this year, the six men went to Ms Ngwenya’s homestead in Hope Fountain. It is alleged that they broke into her sitting room and found her sleeping in her bedroom.

The accused persons ordered the complainant to remain sleeping on the bed, they assaulted her on the ribs with a metal bar and stabbed her on the knee with a knife as they demanded money.

The men allegedly searched her wardrobe, took $1 500 two cellphones and went away.

On the same day, the men allegedly attacked Mr Elijah Vundla several times on his back with the flat side of a machete before robbing him of $18 000, US$500, 22 grams of gold and four cellphones.

The accused persons robbed Mr Chisale of $1 600 after assaulting him several times with a machete. They also attacked Ms Sinjani with a metal bar before taking $1 007 and a cellphone.

Ms Sinjani sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

The gang allegedly also attacked Mr Mpofu with a machete once on the left cheek and shoulder before robbing him of $1 400.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations were carried out. The suspects were arrested later on the same day at after they had gone to see a friend who was admitted at UBH.

The stolen property was not recovered.

