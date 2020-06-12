Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Correspondent

A LOCAL non-governmental organisation, Hand In Hand Zimbabwe has made efforts to empower women in rural areas by bankrolling their projects in order to maximise their productions in the detergent manufacturing business, horticulture farming, goat rearing and poultry farming.

The rural women which have since benefitted and are under Buliliam West Constituency are Tjonanayila Self Help Group (SHG) from Nlobgwane Village which received $US1000 and is into the detergent manufacturing business.

Great Hope SHG from Manyewu village received US$1500 and is into horticulture farming while Imvuselelo SHG from Malalume village received a $US500 boost and is into goat rearing and poultry farming.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the inaugural Hand in Hand Zimbabwe Market Linkages Project (MLP) Enterprise competition held in Bulilima district in March.

Hand in Hand Zimbabwe is using the competitions to support entrepreneurs with investment capital that will enhance their produce so as to grow their businesses and access better markets.

Speaking at the handover ceremony which was attended by stakeholders from various Government ministries, group members and local leadership at Nlobgwane Village yesterday, Hand in Hand Zimbabwe Mr Brighton Dube, Bulilima District Area Manager said the Market Linkages Project is a shot in the arm for the entrepreneurs in the district.

“The project came at the right time to address issues of marketing. Before MLP, the rural entrepreneurs were producing only enough to satisfy the immediate market that is people close to them as they did not have the capacity to produce enough to meet the huge demand in the district.

“This project is an opportunity not only for the group or ward but for the whole district because people in the district were relying on soap and other detergents from South Africa or Botswana,” said Mr Dube.

“Our aim is to help this group to be the major supplier of bar soap and other detergents in the district. Our major markets being Greens, Plumtree bakery supermarket and all general dealers in the district,” he said.

Ms Zanele Maseko, a member of Tjonanayila SHG, said the equipment will go a long way in growing their project, which will in turn improve the livelihoods of group members.

“We are very excited to receive the equipment. We will now be able to make more soaps, liquid soap and vaseline which are currently on demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We underwent a one day training and as a group with seven members and with the high demand of detergents we hope to supply the whole district,” said Ms Maseko.

The Market Linkages Project is a three-year project which commenced in June 2019 is set to end in May 2022 and targets 512 entrepreneurs for which 60% are youth and 40% are adults. The project seeks to reinforce access to markets and access to finance for entrepreneurs supported by Hand in Hand Zimbabwe.

This involves complimenting already established enterprises under JCP, MEY, Green Enterprises and CUP through strengthening access to finance and market linkages in selected value chains such as horticulture, small livestock, apiculture and food processing in order to boost productivity, competitiveness, high income and sustainability.

Hand in Hand Zimbabwe is a non-profit organization that builds socio-economic resilient communities as coping mechanisms against shocks resulting from economic decline, poor performing economy, climate change, disproportionate socio-political equilibrium, health crisis. The organisation presently operates in districts namely Bulilima and Gwanda in Matabeleland South Province, Lupane and Nkayi in Matabeleland North Province, Chirumanzu and Shurugwi in Midlands Province and Chikomba district in Mashonaland East Province.

