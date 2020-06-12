Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

MOZAMBIQUE has become one of the countries that, like Zimbabwe, have ignited the debate for the shifting of the football season from the April to November season to the August-May due to delays in the start of the league caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Cosafa.com, Mozambique’s MocamBola is one of those leagues assessing its future on whether it is best to switch their calendar.

While a number of leagues in the Cosafa region that include South Africa, Angola, Zambia and Botswana shifted to the August-May season, Zimbabwe and Mozambique have retained the previous schedule despite Caf recommendations for a shift.

“While the Covid-19 pandemic has wrought havoc on the sporting world, it has created the opportunity to reassess the business models of clubs and leagues, and find a new way forward. This has become more prevalent in Africa as leagues seek to align with the European calendar and Caf Club competitions, which makes the transfer of players easier and aligns club competitions with the international windows created by FIFA,” read part of the statement.

In Zimbabwe, the PSL indicated discussions around the shifting of the league are yet to be formally made, however, informally there seems to be agreement it would be the best time for the league to make the move that was aborted two years ago.

The financial devastation of the pause in football has been keenly felt all over, but it has created conversations about what can be improved in the various countries.

Mozambique national team coach Luís Gonçalves is reported to be in support of the change.

“I can only see positive aspects with the change of the season. It will allow players who play outside the country and inside to be competing at the same time and on the same level in competitive terms,” he was quoted saying.

The matter is still to be discussed by league officials and the leadership of the Mozambique Football Federation. Other leagues around the Cosafa region are still make tentative plans to return to play, with the hope being that in the next few months we will see most back in action.