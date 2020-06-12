0940: President Mnangagwa is commissioning 40 buses that will be distributed to other provinces although the bulk will remain in Mashonaland West.

0940: Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa now giving her welcome remarks

0942: She welcomed the launch of the initiative that will see 40 buses being unveiled. She says the initiative has come at an opportune time when commuters are reeling from exorbitant costs by private players.

0945: Acting Zupco CEO Madangwa thanks gvt for reviving the company saying their fleet has grown from 78 buses in 2018 to 770 and 1000 omnibuses as at end of May inclusive of franchise buses

0947: Minister Moyo giving his remarks and introducing the President

President Mnangagwa said this is the 4th event of commissioning Zupco buses

0948: He says the aim of the second republic was not only to correct political issues but improve people’s welfare

0950: He said the initiative would be spread to other parts of the country

0951: “This is in fulfilment of devolution that Zimbabwe is not run from Harare but from all corners of the country,”

0953: Minister Moyo invites the President to launch the buses

0954: The President said they are gathered for a joyous occasion that will benefit all people without discrimination including those who don’t support and like him. He said the launch is a thrust to ease transport problems. President Mnangagwa said Government is committed to provide reliable, safe and cheap public transport system

0956: He adds that Government has entered into agreements with other governments for the provision of the buses. He says of the 40 buses, 21 will remain in the province and one at Chinhoyi University of Technology for students

0958: President Mnangagwa says this is the 4th commissioning ceremony. He reiterates that Government is committed to increase Zupco’s fleet and added that arrangements have been made with the Belarusians to provide buses suitable for rough terrain and the physically challenged. He says the launch in Mashonaland West shows Government’s devolution policy.

1000: The President also urged Zimbabweans to remain on guard against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. He says the launch in Mashonaland West province was to commemorate the country’s 40th independence anniversary since the Second Chimurenga was launched in the province.

1005: He urges returning citizens to observe quarantine regulations and called on communities to report anyone that disregards the regulations. The President says the disease does not discriminate against nationality, race, colour or creed

1008: He says Government prioritises life over the economy as life can’t be resuscitated. President Mnangagwa says Government is also rehabilitating roads adding there should be notable progress countrywide in the next three years. He also calls on Zimbabweans to take part in the day of national prayer and fasting he proclaimed for this coming Monday