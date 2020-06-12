Ranson Madzamba

The Government recently availed $17 million as a Relief fund to all the youth whose businesses were affected by the Covid 19-pandemic. First priority to access the funds is, however, being given to all registered companies and associations.

The Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Dr Kirsty Coventry; her Deputy, Honourable Tinoda Machakaire; the Permanent Secretary, Dr Thokozile Chitepo; Youth Department staff as well as their Communication section staff have embarked on a nationwide awareness interaction with the youth to explore the Ministry’s projects and programmes as well as the accessibility of the Covid-19 Youth Relief fund.

So far, they have been to Matabeleland South, Mashonaland West as well as Masvingo provinces. They are expected in Manicaland next week.

The interaction with the young people is proving to be of great significance as they are getting first-hand information on youth affairs from the youth themselves. This is indeed vital as it is said, “Anything for the youth without the youth is not for the youth.”

A number of young people have been asking a lot of questions on the Covid-19 Youth relief fund. Some of these questions include what is the Youth relief fund all about? How can it be accessed?

Who fits into the youth category? Can one apply if he or she does not have a registered company or association? Does the fund cater for young people with disabilities? Does each province have an equal share? When is the fund application closing? Who is administering the youth fund?

While the questions are numerous, this article seeks to answer some of them.

The Youth relief fund is a grant that was availed by the Government to help youth businesses and associations that were affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The fund is being administered by the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation through its arm, the Zimbabwe Youth Council.

Any Zimbabwean between the ages of 18 to 35 is in the youth category. The Covid-19 Youth Relief fund application form can be accessed online at www.database.zimyouth.org or the applicant can access, complete the form and drop a hard copy at any nearby Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation district office.

The application assessment committees are set at the district, provincial and national levels.

They carry out all the related checks. Any individual can apply for the Covid-19 Youth relief fund. The applicant is referred to a capacity building programme, where assistance is rendered to have the enterprise or company registered.

Special interest groups are included in the fund and careful considerations are made in assessing their applications.

It is crucial to note that in as much as the youth registered companies and associations are given first priority to access the funds, no application will be rejected.

All unsuccessful applications will be referred to relevant Government departments, including the social welfare or for entrepreneurship training. All the provinces in the country have equal allocations of the Covid-19 Youth relief fund.

For an application to be successful, proof of operation for a minimum of six months to a year prior to lockdown is required. This can be in the form of invoices, orders, delivery notes and bank statements. The applicants must provide proof that they are Zimbabweans and between the ages of 18 and 35.

The applicants must also provide proof that they reside in Zimbabwe and that their business has been operating in Zimbabwe.

The applicants must show proof of place of operation, for example lease agreements, Zesa or water bills, etc.

Application feedback is provided soon after the closing of the batch and all things being equal will not exceed three weeks. Applying for the fund is open until the fund is exhausted. Several batches will be opened from time to time.

Currently, the Youth relief fund maximum limit is set at $5 000.

The Covid-19 Youth relief fund is evidence that the Government has got the youth at heart. No matter the situation the country finds itself in, the Government will always empower the youths for their own good and the nation at large.

Addressing the youth in Masvingo recently, Minister Coventry said besides this Covid-19 Youth relief fund, more money shall soon be availed to all business minded youth. She encouraged young people to operate their businesses legally such that it would be easy for them to access financial help from the Government.

◆ Ranson Madzamba is the Acting Head for the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation’s Communication and Advocacy Section.