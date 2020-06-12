After two months at home to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, South Africa’s schools reopened for learners early this month. Grades 12 and 7 returned to school first, with other grades will be phased in at a later stage.

No decision has been taken about Early Childhood Development centres yet.

Measures put in place

◆ All teachers and principals went back at school on Monday, May 25, to prepare for the return of learners and receive personal protective equipment.

◆ Schools were thoroughly cleaned before pupils returned.

◆ Grades 7 and 12 returned on 1 June and will have the entire school to themselves. What social distancing will look like has yet to be determined.

◆ All pupils and staff will be screened daily for elevated temperatures and Covid-19 symptoms.

◆ Parents can home-school their children, but they must register for this.

◆ Parents can apply for their child to repeat the grade.

◆ The curriculum was trimmed and sent to schools for planning purposes. However, this does not apply for examination classes as their exams have already been set.

◆ Examination candidates will write the full end-of-year exams, albeit not at the usual time of the year. Final dates will be announced in due course.

◆ Masks, sanitisers, aprons and sanitation facilities will be distributed to all schools.

◆ Wearing masks at school is compulsory — starting before children board school transport.

◆ School transport must adhere to safety protocols — including sanitisation of pupils, physical distancing on school buses and the wearing of masks.

◆ Sports and school trips are prohibited.

◆ Plans will be put in place to protect pupils and teachers with comorbidities, such as asthma, diabetes, cardiac and respiratory issues. Guidelines on this are yet to be issued.

Glance across the world

Covid-19 lockdown measures have partially or fully closed schools for over 90 percent of the world’s student population across 186 countries and territories, according to UNESCO.

Since the start of May, a couple of countries — including South Africa, Norway, Japan and China — have officially re-opened their schools.

ln Denmark, younger students returned back to class ahead of older pupils. Schools have reopened in Israel for children with special needs, students in first through third grade and juniors and seniors in high school.

Taiwan never officially closed schools but did extend winter break by 10 days in February in order to disinfect education facilities, distribute medical supplies, and implement new procedures for schools with confirmed coronavirus cases.

Countries with open schools have introduced measures including keeping windows open for ventilation and spacing desks two metres apart.

Teachers take students’ temperatures at the door, and some schools have separate rooms for those with high fevers.

In Denmark and Norway, whenever possible, classes are held outside. Playgrounds and many school libraries are closed.

In Denmark, schools have installed hand washing stations outside the buildings and students have to wash their hands at least once an hour.

In some Scandinavian countries, class sizes have been reduced into two or three smaller groups to prevent transmission.

In France, classes have been capped at 10 students for pre-schools and 15 students for other age groups. — businessinsider.co.za