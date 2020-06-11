Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

URBAN grooves artiste, Nox (real name Enock Guni) is onto something. The Ndinonyara hit-maker is cooking up a storm with his brother Tyfah Guni and Jerusalema hit-maker, Master KG in South Africa.

For years, Nox, who is based in the neighbouring country, has been pushing his music, consistently churning out new hits from his Ice and Roses studio.

But this time, it is clear Nox has reinvented himself as he is now riding on South African beats, likely as a way to introduce himself to that market while also remaining relevant locally where South African music like Amapiano has taken over the music scene.

He has formed a close alliance with Master KG and the two are producing music that is likely going to elevate Nox.

One of the singles, a house track titled My Melody is expected to be released in the coming weeks, accompanied by visuals.

In an interview, Nox said the collaboration with Master KG is meant to introduce the rebranded Nox.

“This single is part of my forthcoming 11th album. The album also has a collaboration with Nomcebo, the voice behind hit song Jerusalema. This is a project that I hope will help market me more as well as promote my brand which I’ve spruced up and given a new touch,” said Nox.

My Melody, a love song, Nox said, entails a melodious moment in a relationship. When he sampled the track on his Facebook page recently, it got rave reviews from followers who pleaded him to release it immediately.

Listening to the track, one could tell that the Nox most loved during the urban grooves era, had not changed his music style as he is still a lover boy. What has changed is the vibe and beat.

To ensure that the song reaches out to people and makes an impact, Nox said: “This song will be accompanied by a high budget video which we expect to compete with the best in Africa, if not the world. We’re going all out with it as it’s meant to match up with current international trends in terms of video quality.”

He said My Melody is not the only track the two are working on as they are also working on one of Master KG’s forthcoming tracks together. “So far, we’ve done two songs with Master KG. The second song is his which features my brother Tyfah and I. The song is titled Kure Kure and it will be played for the first time on Channel O this Friday during the DJs house party,” said Nox.

On how he got to work with Master KG, Nox said it was well thought out move as he wanted to learn a thing or two from the man behind hits Qinisela, Skeleton Move and Wayawaya, while also riding on his success.

“Master KG is a serial hit-maker and his following is impressive as one of his projects, Jerusalema got over 24 million views on YouTube. He’s growing so fast here and I hope to benefit from his success as well,” Nox said.

Spurring up when he was still a Midlands State University (MSU) student, Nox rose to fame with the song Maria in the late 2000s and the hit Ndinonyara.

He toured places like Australia and the United Kingdom and at one time, headlined a festival alongside P Square in Harare.

Last year, he released a single titled I’m in Love and its visuals garnered over a 100 000 views in a week. This time around with his partnership with Master KG, the artiste will likely blossom in the neighbouring country if feedback of their works online is anything to go by. – @mthabisi_mthire.