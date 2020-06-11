Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has proclaimed Monday June 15 as the Presidential National Day of Prayer and Fasting to seek the Lord’s mercy, wisdom and healing as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the day, the President will host a church service at State House to be attended by church leaders from various denominations.

Speaking at State House in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said because of the importance of churches in the fight against Covid-19, they will be allowed to open with gatherings not to exceed 50 congregants to practice the prescribed prevention measures.

“As your President, during this very difficult season in which our Nation and indeed the world face the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, I am humbled to invite you all, in the Name of our Lord Jesus Christ, to take time in prayer and fasting as a Nation before the Almighty God, to seek His mercy, wisdom, help and healing to overcome this deadly pandemic. In doing so, we however, diligently continue to observe every precaution necessary to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

“The Lord enjoins us, through His words to King Solomon in 2nd Chronicles Chapter 7, verses 13 to 15, which reads: ‘…if I send pestilence among My people; and My people who are called by My Name shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land. Now Mine eyes shall be open, and My ears attend to the prayer that is made in this place.’

“Standing on this scripture, I, therefore, proclaim 15 June 2020 as the Presidential National Day of Prayer and Fasting. On this day, from 10am to 12pm, I invite the whole Nation to join me and Church leaders from various denominations, via live broadcast on ZBC, ZTN and social media streams, for a church service which I shall host at State House,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Let us offer prayers of petition to the Lord that He may grant us His mercy, deliver us from this pestilence and give us the wisdom to take the effective steps to overcome it.”

President Mnangagwa paid tribute to churches for their various contributions in the fight against Covid-19.

“I also urge you all on this day, to join us giving up one, two or all meals in fasting. It will be best to arrange to participate in this service as families, small groups or church services not exceeding fifty people, and observing the precautions we have been taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank everyone, and in particular the churches, for the different ways in which you have contributed, and continue to contribute to the fight against the spread of this deadly virus. I wish to acknowledge that our church leaders are essential personnel in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Going forward, gatherings for the purpose of worship not exceeding fifty congregants and observing all prescribed social distancing requirements are allowed throughout our nation.”