Ray Bande Senior Reporter

MANICALAND’S home of football – Sakubva Stadium – will have a VVIP section, Post Sport has learnt.

While Mutare had gone for more than two years without Premiership football action at Sakubva Stadium due to the derelict state of the facility, the local authority’s determination to spruce up the venue has brought so much hope.

When this year’s season finally gets underway, fans might be able to watch top-flight football action in the eastern border city.

The ongoing Covid-19 lockdown has been somewhat a blessing in disguise for the custodians of Sakubva Stadium as it has presented them with an opportunity to put their house in order well before the resumption of football action. However, renovation works had been stopped briefly owing to shortage of construction material and funding mainly due to the low revenue flows as a result of the lockdown.

Council is now back on track.

Spren Mutiwi, the Mutare City Council’s spokesperson confirmed that they have resumed refurbishment works.

“City of Mutare has resumed works at Sakubva Stadium. Currently the artisans are working on installing showers and toilets in the renovated changing room.

“Just like we have noted before, we are working towards meeting the expectations of the Zifa inspection. Work had stopped temporarily but we are now picking up the tempo,” he said.

Mutiwi said efforts are underway to install a VVIP section and revamp the VIP section.

“The media section will also be revamped while the roofing for the tunnel is expected to be carried out in the coming weeks,” said Mutiwi.

“We have started an ambitious programme on the VVIP section. We have reached out to our key partners to see the possibility of constructing one.

“We are racing against time because we need to ensure that when the top-flight league kicks off this year, our facility should be ready for use.”

Zifa has informed Mutare City Council and other local authorities that have the same assignment to update the football association when they finish renovations so that another inspection exercise can be carried out to approve use of their facilities.

The country’s football mother body recently informed the Premier Soccer League that none of the stadiums in Harare has been approved for use during the 2020 season.

Barbourfields, Luveve, Gibbo, Vengere, Baobab and Mandava are the six stadiums that have been approved while Rufaro and the National Sports Stadium (NSS) can still be re-inspected.

It is hoped Sakubva Stadium will soon join the list of approved stadiums.