CHANCELLOR Junior School athlete, Fortune Chiwanza (11), is set to represent the province when the schools’ national sports competitions finally resume and has not stopped his training sessions.

Having started his athletics career when he was doing Grade Three, the short distance runner specialises in 100m and is a shining star for the Manicaland Province.

He is currently waiting for the National Association of Primary Heads (NAPH) national competitions to be held in Mashonaland East Province in due course.

Apart from being an athlete, Chiwanza is also a gifted photographer. At the age of nine, he was widely touted as the youngest photographer in the trade.

Chiwanza has been representing Chancellor Junior and Mutare District in various athletics competitions.

“I have not stopped training. I am actually looking forward to the national competitions after the lockdown.

“I have had immense support from my parents, they ensure I do not forget to fulfil my training schedules. My coaches at school have also played a pivotal role,” said the youngster.

His coach at Chancellor Junior School, Kenneth Mutowa, spoke glowingly of Chiwanza’s talent.

“Chiwanza has an outstanding talent which needs to be nurtured well. He can fly our national flag high. He has matured with time.

“His best performance was at Mutare Boys’ School when he won a gold medal in 13 seconds.

“That is an outstanding performance for a junior athlete.

“However, we have a number of similar athletes who only need the support of their parents and communities to reach greater heights,” he said.

Mutowa said Chancellor Junior School has a policy of identifying talent at an early age.

“At our school we catch them young. We give kids an opportunity to showcase their talents, thanks to our headmaster Masimba Chihowa, who is a devoted sport personality.

“We hope to continue identifying and nurturing more athletes for Manicaland and the nation at large.

“This is based on the simple fact that not all learners are talented in academic endeavours,” he said.

Chihowa, who is the current Manica Diamonds chairman, is a retired Fifa panel referee.