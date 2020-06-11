Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 27-YEAR-OLD man has been jailed for 15 years for raping a sex worker and robbing her of $180 as well as her cellphone.

Nkosiyabo Prince Khumalo from Gadadi Village in Ntabazinduna pleaded not guilty to rape and robbery charges but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence against him by Gwanda regional magistrate, Mrs Sibonginkosi Mkandla.

He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment but three years were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Khumalo denied ever meeting the complainant or engaging her services and later raping her.

Prosecuting, Mr Khumbulani Nyoni said Khumalo met the complainant at a nightclub in Filabusi and offered to pay her for her services.

He then left the bar with her and when they reached a bushy area near Filabusi Police Station, Khumalo raped and robbed the woman.

“On 5 November 2019 at around 4AM the complainant who is a commercial sex worker was at 727 Nightclub in Filabusi when she met Khumalo who offered to pay her $120 for her services and she agreed. They left the nightclub and Khumalo led the complainant into a bushy area near Filabusi Police Station saying that he didn’t want to be seen,” said the prosecutor.

“While in the bushes, Khumalo grabbed the complainant by her neck and pushed her to the ground. Khumalo withdrew a knife from his pocket and threatened to stab her if she didn’t comply. He demanded cash from the complainant who gave him $180 and he also demanded the complainant’s cell phone.”

Mr Nyoni said the accused person raped her and after he was done, he ordered the complainant to go with him.

He said along the way the complainant fled and ran towards Filabusi Police Station where she met a police officer and narrated what had happened.

Testifying in court, the complainant said Khumalo approached her for her services.

“He told me that he was a police officer and said he would take me to his place of residence at Filabusi Police Station where he would give me the remainder of my money after our session. When we neared the police station, he led me to a bushy area saying he didn’t want anyone to see him. When we were in the bushes that is when he pushed me to the ground and attacked me,” he said.

