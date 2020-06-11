Terrence Dzvukamanja

After failing to secure the services of Deon Hotto, Mamelodi Sundowns could now turn their transfer attention to Zimbabwean midfielder Terrence Dzvukamanja from Bidvest Wits.

Sundowns have been beaten to the services of both Hotto and Thulani Hlatshwayo, who are set to join Orlando Pirates next season.

The Brazilians are also reportedly chasing the signature of highly rated midfielder Haashim Domingo from The Clever Boys.

Wits have seemingly issued a clearance sale in Braamfontein following reports that the club could be sold and moved to Limpopo.

According to an impeccable source, Dzvukamanja’s only stumbling block towards a move to Sundowns next season is the number of foreign players currently at Chloorkop.

“Coach Pitso Mosimane is a big fan of Dzvukamanja,” the source tells KickOff.com.

“There have been enquiries but at the moment nothing official has been communicated about the possibility of moving to Sundowns next season.

“Sundowns are yet to sort out the issue of the foreign players at the club before they can pursue their interest in the Zimbabwean player.”

Jose Ali Meza and Jeremy Brockie are two players who could be moved on to make way for new foreign signings.

Source: KickOff.com