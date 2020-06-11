THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance has accused the Zanu PF government of “being at war with its citizens” and trying to impose a one party state though its constant attacks on the opposition and other pro-democracy forces.

By Richard Muponde

MDC Alliance spokesperson, Fadzai Mahere was responding to utterances made by Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe on Wednesday at a press conference by the Joint Operation Command (JOC) that implicated the opposition party, civic organisations, churches and top government and security officials in plotting to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mahere said the allegations by Kazembe, flanked by Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri and service chiefs, showed that the State was now at war with its citizens.

“The council’ statement strikes at the heart of democracy in Zimbabwe and is the latest in a series of coordinated and incessant attacks on the MDC Alliance,” she said.

“The statement comes shortly after Minister Kazembe (Kazembe) made defamatory claims against the person of the president (Nelson Chamisa) in his statement on the abduction of the MDC trio.

“It also follows the unwarranted arrest of vice presidents Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore and leaders of the national standing committee for requesting police for assistance to enter their party offices.”

Mahere said the continued erosion of their rights and freedoms signals a clear intent to return the nation to a one party rule.

“This is against the backdrop of spurious allegations against secretary general (Chalton) Hwende about the petrol bombing of a car, the arrest of national youth assembly chairperson, Obey Sithole on unfounded allegations of public violence, and the continued harassment of several party members in meritless court cases on charges of subversion,” she said.

Mahere said it was worrying that Kazembe made the allegations at a time the party had witnessed an onslaught on its members, including the re-arrest of MDC Alliance youth members Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova on allegations that they obstructed the cause of justice by making a false report relating to their abduction, torture and sexual assault three weeks ago.

“The perpetrators of their torture are yet to be earnestly investigated. We reiterate the call for an independent investigation into the crimes committed against them,” Mahere said.

“The continued erosion of our rights and freedoms signals a clear intent to return the nation to a one party rule.”

She added: “The statement (by JOC) accuses the legitimate opposition movement of engaging in an externally sponsored regime change onslaught since 2000 and of “irregular warfare”, “terrorism ” and ” insurgency”.

