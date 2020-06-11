Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared June 15 a Presidential Day of Prayer and Fasting to seek divine intervention from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pestilence that has wreaked havoc across the globe.

In his address at the State House, the President said time has come for Zimbabweans to come together in supplication so as to seek the Almighty God’s “mercy, wisdom, help and healing to overcome this deadly pandemic” that has disrupted normal life and also the economy.

“I also urge you all on this day, to join us giving up one, two or all meals n fasting. It will be best to arrange to participate in this service as families, small groups of church services not exceeding fifty people, and observing the precautions we have taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said the President.

The President urged the whole nation to join him for a virtual Church service, that will be attended by Church leaders from different denominations at the State House from 10 am to 12 pm and will be broadcast live on ZBC and other social media platforms.