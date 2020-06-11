Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Government of Canada has unveiled a CA$1 million (US$742 600) package towards Zimbabwe’s food security initiative.

The latest donation, which will be managed through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) brings to CA$5 million (US$3 713 000) the total amount of support the Canadian Government has made to the country since February last year.

In a statement, the WFP revealed that the latest package is expected to benefit 66 000 people in the country.

“The latest Canadian contribution comes at a time when Zimbabwe is facing a late harvest, deepening economic uncertainty and the COVID-19 pandemic. WFP requires an additional US$220 million from its Zimbabwe operations through October.

“The food assistance funded by Canada is to be delivered via WFP’s Lean Season Assistance (LSA) programme, which provides immediate access to food for vulnerable households most affected by persistent drought,” reads the statement.

In unveiling the package, Canadian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr René Cremonese said the support will go a long way in assisting the needy especially during the trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Canada is standing with the people of Zimbabwe in addressing food insecurity by providing this additional funding to the WFP to help many suffering severe food insecurity. It is essential to be especially supportive in these trying times of COVID-19,” said Mr Cremonese.

WFP Zimbabwe Country Director and Representative, Mr Eddie Rowe said;

“WFP would like to thank the Government of Canada for its continuing commitment to the people of Zimbabwe. This backing will advance our shared ambition of improving the well-being of food insecure people in drought-affected areas.

“We are going straight into our next Lean Season Assistance programme next month, which underscores the severity of the country’s current hunger crisis – which is set to be aggravated by COVID-19.”

Mr Rowe revealed that the Lean Season Assistance programme will continue up to April next year.