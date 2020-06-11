Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 320 Covid-19 cases after six more people returning from South Africa tested positive.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland South provinces each recorded three new cases.

The number of recoveries has also risen to 49 from 46.

“As at 10 June 2020, Zimbabwe had 320 confirmed cases, including 49 recoveries and four deaths,” the Ministry said.

To date, Bulawayo has recorded 22 cases, Matabeleland North six while Matabeleland South has recorded 45 cases.

