PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has proclaimed Monday June 15 as the Presidential National Day of Prayer and Fasting to seek the Lord’s mercy, wisdom and healing as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the day, the President will host a church service at State House to be attended by church leaders from various denominations.

“On this day, from 10 am to 12 pm, I invite the whole nation to join me and Church leaders from various denominations, via live broadcast on ZBC and social media streams, for a church service which I shall host at State House. Let us offer prayers of petition to the Lord that He may grant us His mercy, deliver us from this noisome pestilence and give us the wisdom to take the effective steps to overcome it,” said President Mnangagwa in a statement.

“I also urge you all on this day, to join us giving up one, two or all meals in fasting. It will be best to arrange to participate in this service as families, small groups or church services not exceeding fifty people, and observing the precautions we have been taking to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.”

