Samantha Dube

DUPUTE Warriors and Dubia Masters have collaborated to launch a song entitled Corona.

The song is available on You tube, and an app called Habe Sound, a new music app that offers downloads ,streaming and artistic profiling. It will also be available in hard copy at selected shops.

With the spread of the pandemic, the Plumtree boys known for their song “uMhleliwazo” decided to collaborate in spreading awareness on coronavirus which has claimed many lives.

“We wanted to create awareness and reinforce the government regulations that have been implemented to curb the spread of the virus. This was meant to also comfort the citizens during this hard time we are facing,” said Nhlanhla Mtshinda Moyo ,the Dupute Warriors manager.

The Dupute Warriors are currently based in South Africa. They originate from Plumtree under chief Ndolwane in Dupute Village.

“People can subscribe to our You tube channel to view the videos and any other upcoming events. One can subscribe on Dupute Warriors Official and Dubia Masters Official,” Moyo said.