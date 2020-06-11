Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A Bulawayo High Court Judge has described as fatally defective and ill conceived an application by losing 2018 Zifa Southern Region candidate for the chairmanship Musa Mandaza in which he sought to have the results declared null and void and fresh elections ordered.

The veteran administrator Mandaza lost to fireband former Highlanders secretary general Andrew ‘Squad’ Tapela in the elections that also ushered in another astute administrator Fiso Siziba as well as Mehluli Thebe and former Young Warriors manager Tizirayi Luphahla while Bryton Malandule and Gaylord Madunguza retained their board member and vice chairman positions respectively.

Unsatisfied with the outcome as well as subsequent judgements from the football judicial bodies, Mandaza approached the High Court for recourse.

He cited the Zifa electoral committee, Zifa and all the winning candidates except Madunguza.

However Justice Martin Makonese threw out the appeal with costs.