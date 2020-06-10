Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

LOCAL athletes have been presented with an opportunity to directly qualify for international marathons after this year’s Econet Victoria Falls Marathon was sanctioned as an official qualifying event of two major events.

The 2020 and 2021 editions of the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon are official qualifying races for the third edition of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda Age Group World Ranking Series and the 2021 Comrades Marathon.

The AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings consist of a one-year qualifying period during which athletes in nine separate age groups can compete in marathons across the world to earn ranking points.

At the end of the qualifying period, the top ranked runners in each age group will be invited to the AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Championships.

The Victoria Falls Marathon was initially set for July 5 in the resort town, but was shifted to December 13 due to the Covid-19 pandemic that forced global lockdowns, with sport being hardest hit.

The event attracts avid road runners and fitness fanatics from all over the world with its unique route through the Zambezi National Park.

Tendai Tagara, National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) president said: “It’s a bonus for the event which has always given us fast times close to qualifying standards for marathoners.”

Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) chairman Manuel Mpofu, whose committee has had to postpone the 2020 PPC Matopos Ultra-Marathon to next year, concurred with Tagara’s sentiments.

Mpofu said cancelation of the PPC Matopos Ultra Marathon was due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“We tried to squeeze it in September or October, but the situation is not conducive plus this event is a traditional April event due to its high tempo. It’s also good news to athletes who registered earlier that they still have the opportunity to participate next year,” said Mpofu.

Tim Hadzima, executive director of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, said interest and excitement around the series continues to build and they were working to expand into new locations for the third year.

“With the increase in world ranking races, we hope to give even more runners the chance to find a qualifying event within reach, and realise their dream of trying to make it to the world championships,” said Hadzima.

The qualifying period for the third edition of this World Series runs from October 12, 2020, to December 31, 2021, giving participants a 14-month cycle to earn up to two qualifying times.

Participants in the AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Ranking qualifying race will earn points according to their age, time and gender, aligned with the following age groups for men and women: 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80+.

The spread of the AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group Qualifying Events creates a truly global series throughout the year, giving runners across the world the chance to be part of a new era of age group marathon running.

Due to the December date change this year, the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon falls within the qualifying period for the 2021 Comrades Marathon.

The 2020 Comrades Marathon was cancelled.

For runners to qualify for the 2021 Comrades Marathon, they have to complete the Victoria Falls Marathon in under 4 hours 50 minutes. — @ZililoR