Schools are now opening on July 28 for the second term and Government said the decision is meant to allow the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education ample time to engage Treasury and other stakeholders to mobilise the required resources to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Cabinet resolved on Tuesday to move the re-opening of schools for the second term from proposed June 29 to July 28. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said alternative quarantine centres had been identified to free schools which are accommodating returnees.

It is our fervent hope that school authorities started preparing for the re-opening of schools long back and the period from now until schools open should just be a time to polish up.

Government said it is hiring an additional 6 000 teachers as existing classes will be split into two to allow social distancing and the process of engaging teachers should have been completed by now.

Government working together with other stakeholders that include school authorities, should ensure schools have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and enough classrooms to allow social distancing.

What is comforting is that most schools have started producing PPE such as face masks and we urge those that are yet to start to take advantage of the one-month window to produce their own PPE.

The opening of schools will be in phases starting with the examination classes. These are Grade Seven, O-level and A-level classes. Phase two which is expected to follow after three weeks will be for classes writing next year. All classes will be split into two to allow social distancing.

Phases three is when the rest of high school learners resume classes and at primary those resuming classes under the same phase will be Grades Three, Four and Five. Lower primary school classes which are

Grades One and Two are expected to return to school towards the end of winter.

School authorities working together with parents should put in place measures to ensure pupils are not exposed to Covid-19 pandemic on their way to school and back as well as at the school premises.

What this entails is ensuring guaranteed transport to school and back as well as controlled interaction within the school premises. The disinfection of premises should be in full swing at all the schools and should be conducted regularly once schools open.

The country is already witnessing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and the situation might worsen if the issue of re-opening of schools is not handled properly.

The provision of special buses for school pupils is the only way the children can be guaranteed safe transport to school and back.