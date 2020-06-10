Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean musician JahBue recently collaborated with United Kingdom-based comedian and singer Xavier and South African musician Thina for a track titled I Don’t Know If I Know.

The Amapiano track which was released a few days ago is now available on iTunes, Deezer, Spotify, Audimack and YouTube.

JahBue (real name Bramwell Ndlovu) who was raised in Pumula East, said the single which is centred on gossiping, is meant to encourage people not to meddle in affairs that do not concern them.

“This single’s idea came from Xavier as a funny saying, but we decided to explore it and address gossip issues through a song. The track generally advises people to mind their own business and not interfere in other people’s matters,” said JahBue.

The Afro-jazz musician who has two albums said for his third album, he will rope in artistes from Bulawayo as a way of promoting their art.

“I’m currently working with Bulawayo artistes on a number of singles which will be included in my third album. I hope that working with them will open doors for many,” he said.

Reflecting on his music career, JahBue who released his debut album 10 years ago said he has always been passionate about music as he was exposed to it at a tender age.

“I can safely say I grew up in a musical family as my parents were pastors so I started singing and playing musical instruments at a tender age at church. I released my first Afro-jazz album titled Selimathunzi in 2010. It was produced by legendary producer Joe Maseko.”

He said the second album titled Fingerprints served as his breakthrough as the title track was a hit.

“The second album titled Fingerprints performed well both locally and internationally because of the title track which was a hit. It is through this album that I gained a lot of recognition and also had a chance to work with a lot of artistes as a vocalist and producer,” said JahBue.

In 2014, JahBue decided to search for greener pastures in South Africa while also pursuing his studies. He was forced to go on a music hiatus as he was adapting and learning the music ground in the foreign terrain.

“I had to leave for South Africa to further my studies. When I arrived, already had an offer at Sheer Music though it never went through. So, I just focused on my studies, at the same time learning a lot about music production.

“During this period, I managed to mingle with renowned musicians and they helped me a lot as they held my hand in this journey,” said JahBue. – @mthabisi_mthire.