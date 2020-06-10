Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have started settling their legacy debt in installments after receiving $100 000 from a crowd-funding initiative spearheaded by fans.

The $100 000 was raised by Bosso fans in the first two weeks of their relaunched crowd-funding initiative to help the club clear its debts. Bosso’s debt stands at $862 868.

The initiative is led by South African-based Bosso member Nodumo Nyathi.

Bosso treasurer Donald Ndebele expressed the club’s gratitude for contributions from the remodelled campaign that’s targeting at least 1 000 Bosso fans to contribute a once-off payment of R500.

Ndebele revealed that some creditors had agreed to write off money they’re owed by the club.

“We’ve received $100 000 and have started paying some of our creditors. What will happen is that we will be clearing the debts in stages as we receive money from this initiative. They promised to give us money every month. As a club, we would like to express our gratitude to people who are contributing to the debt clearance as well as those that we owe, who are writing off all or a percentage of the debt,” said Ndebele.

Accounts have been opened in South Africa and Zimbabwe to make it easy for Highlanders’ fans in both countries to contribute towards clearing the Bosso debts. — @ZililoR