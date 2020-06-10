In a move that could betray its fears of a coup, security ministers, military and police chiefs addressed a press conference onWednesday night dismissing rumours of an impending putsch.

By Moses Matenga

Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe named former Zanu PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, some government and security services officials and MDC Alliance deputy national chairman Job Sikhala among others as being part of a plot to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Government would therefore like, through the agents of the working committee on the National Security Council as convened in terms of the constitution of Zimbabwe, to unequivocally debunk and dismiss these rumours with the contempt they deserve,” Kazembe said.

The press conference could unwittingly reveal coup fears in Mnangagwa’s administration amid reports that senior government officials, former Zanu PF officials and the opposition were reportedly planning to oust the Zimbabwean leader and bring in a national transitional authority.

