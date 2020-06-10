Harmony Agere

The Government has debunked rumours of an imminent coup d’etat being spread by elements bent on causing disaffection in the country.

Addressing a Press conference at Munhumutapa Building in Harare Wednesday evening, the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon Kazembe Kazembe said malcontents such as Saviour Kasukuwere and Job Sikhala, aided by unscrupulous online electronic media, were spreading rumours that a military take-over is imminent in the country.

Minister Kazembe said Government was stable under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his two Vice Presidents.

He was flanked by the Ministers for State Security, Cde Owen Ncube and Defence, Cde Oppah Muchinguri.

“The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe has noted, with grave concern, a recent upsurge in rumours suggesting an imminent military coup d’etat in the country,” said Cde Kazembe.

“Government would, therefore, like, through the agency of the Working Committee of the National Security Council (WCNSC) as convened here in terms of Section 209 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.2) Act 2013, to unequivocally debunk and dismiss these rumours with the contempt they deserve.”

Cde Kazembe said the rumours were being spread by former Zanu-PF members who are in self-imposed exile.

“The purveyors of this false coup narrative claim that former members of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) who fell by the wayside and largely went into self-imposed exile at the advent of the New Dispensation in November 2017, are coming together in a united front with some named senior Government leaders, some members of the Security Forces of Zimbabwe and elements of the opposition formations,” he said.

“This is in bid to taint the image of His Excellency, the President, to undermine the legitimacy of Government and render the country ungovernable.”

He warned perpetrators that the arm of the law will catch up with them.

“Government would like to sternly warn the purveyors of this medley of falsehoods, who included such characters as Saviour Kasukuwere, Job Sikhala and a coterie of their accomplices who we are aware of, not to cry foul when the long arm of the Zimbabwean law catches up with them in due course.

“They peddle this false narrative through opposition-aligned print and electronic media, including such non-attributable internet-based platforms as Gambakwe Media, Nehanda Radio, Zimeye, various anti-Government hashtags and thousands of trolls.”

Also present at the Press conference were security forces generals and other various Government officials.