Harare (New Ziana) –The Zimbabwe government will not turn a blind eye to plots by opposition political activists and some hostile foreign governments to destabilise the country, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday.

Mnangagwa told ruling Zanu Pf party politburo members that the renewed and unwarranted onslaught against the party and government were part of a bigger plot to destabilise the country.

He cited the recent alleged state sanctioned abduction of three MDC-Alliance youth members, describing it as a well orchestrated act meant to tarnish the image of the ruling party and government.

Following the alleged abductions, hostile foreign nations including the United States immediately sent out statements condemning the government, accusing it of having a hand, albeit without any evidence.

According to reports, the three women were allegedly found “dumped” by the roadside at the Shamva-Bindura turn-off outside the capital.

Preliminary investigations into the matter have however since revealed that the three were still roaming around the capital, hours after their alleged abduction and that they lied about where they were allegedly arrested on the day.

“These confrontational actions which played out in the political, economic and media arena were not isolated incidences but were orchestrated, coordinated and planned events. I am aware that the intention was to cause despondency, unrest, violence and to render the country ungovernable,” said Mnangagwa.

“These acts should never be tolerated. I urge the party and the nation as a whole to remain alert. Let us refuse to be divided by vigilantes who are hired by hostile foreign governments to distract us from our quest to grow our economy and improve the quality of life for all in peace, unity and in love. Comrades, rest assured that our security apparatus will get to the bottom of these machinations and those involved will be brought to account.”

Mnangagwa said the country’s economy was also similarly under attack.

“On the economic front, we are witnessing a relentless attack on our currency and the economy in general through exorbitant pricing models by the private sector. We are fully cognisant that this is a battle being fueled by our political detractors, elite opportunists and malcontents who are bent on pushing a nefarious agenda they will never win,” he said.

“We did not liberate this country for selfish profiteers and greedy individuals but for all the people in our land who have a right to enjoy a better quality of life. As a party we must always thrive to achieve this.”

Meanwhile, the Zanu PF women’s league handed over to President Mnangagwa 50 000 re-usable cloth face masks to be distributed to the country’s ten provinces.

President Mnangagwa said such initiatives were important given that the number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise.

“We are (however) thankful that to date the number of the deceased has not increased and remain at 4 while those who have recovered are now 46 as of yesterday. Let us now not relax but remain vigilant by practicing social distancing and good hygiene,” he said.

New Ziana