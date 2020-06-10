Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

TWO men from Beitbridge allegedly fatally stabbed their neighbour following a dispute during a drought relief grain distribution programme.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Descent Mleya (28), Clement Mazibeli (24) and the now deceased Elias Sibanda (23) were among villagers that were gathered at Dombolidenje Business Centre on Saturday waiting to receive grain when they had a misunderstanding.

He said Mleya and Mazibeli stabbed Sibanda several times and he died on Sunday while admitted at Beitbridge District Hospital.

Chief Insp Ndebele said Mleya had been arrested while Mazibeli was still on the run.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Zezani area in Beitbridge. Descent Mleya, Clement Mazibeli and Elias Sibanda were at Dombolidenje Business Centre receiving grain under the drought relief programme. Mleya and Sibanda had a misunderstanding over an undisclosed matter,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.

“Mleya produced an okapi knife and stabbed Sibanda while Mazibeli also took the same knife and further stabbed Sibanda. The pair also struck Sibanda with stones. Other villagers who were in the area intervened in a bid to stop Mleya and Mazibeli from further attacking Sibanda.”

Chief Insp Ndebele said Sibanda was rushed to Zezani Clinic where he was further referred to Beitbridge District Hospital. He said Sibanda died the following day while admitted.

Chief Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public with information on Mazibeli’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

“Investigations are underway and we have since arrested Mleya while Mazibeli is still at large and we appeal to anyone with information that could lead to his arrest to notify the police. We continue to urge members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when faced with disputes,” he said.

“People should also desist from carrying dangerous weapons in public as they have been a major cause of murder cases and other serious assault cases. In this case the now deceased could still be alive had they not used a knife on him.”

@DubeMatutu