The vehicle that was petrol-bombed by suspected MDC-Alliance supporters in Belvedere, Harare, on Sunday night

HARARE – More details continue to emerge on the MDC Alliance culprits who petrol-bombed MDC-T member Gilbert Bgwende’s car in Belvedere Sunday night. The same culprits also made a failed attempt to petrol-bomb ZRP Mabelreign on the same night.

Bgwende’s Toyota Camry vehicle was petrol-bombed around 2200 hours, and the gang proceeded to Mabelreign were they attempted to petrol-bomb the police station at around 2300 hours but the improvised explosive device failed to explode.

Impeccable sources within MDC Alliance, who expressed disgust at the level of violence that has permeated their party, revealed to this publication that both petrol-bombings were sponsored and masterminded by recalled Kuwadzana East legislator Charlton Hwende and ward 16 councillor Denford Ngadziore.

The later was said to be the team leader of the terror group who carried out the petrol-bombings. Other team members of the terror group included ward 37 councillor Jason Zivai Kautsa and his unidentified young brother,Daniel Joseni, Tichaona Munyuki, Amos Shenjere, Peter Mudavanhu, Morgan Sithole and one Nyandoro who is employed by Harare City Council.

Sources said Bgwende was targeted because he is believed to be the sponsor of the “rebel faction” led by Douglas Mwonzora. They said the next target for petrol bombing was Kambuzuma legislator Peter Moyo who is also accused of openly defying Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and aligning with Mwonzora.

MDC splits are known to be punctuated by violence and smear campaigns against those who dare go against their leaders. Previous splits saw personalities such as Munyaradzi Gwisai, Elton Mangoma and Tendai Biti at the receiving end of intra-party political violence.

Source: The Tribune