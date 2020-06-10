GOSPEL music prodigy Kudzai Nyakudya has ventured into the corporate world after signing a deal with a Harare company, Biorich Investments, as its brand ambassador.

The award-winning musician clinched the deal that will see him being the face of the company that manufactures adhesives and paints.

Nyakudya, who boasts of over 10 albums in his music career, confirmed the deal and said he was looking forward to executing his new duties as a brand ambassador.

“It is true that I am now a brand ambassador for Biorich Investments, a company that manufactures paint in Tynwald industrial area. I am very happy to clinch such a deal. I am eager to venture into the corporate world and I am ready for the new role,” he told NewsDay Life & Style.

Biorich Investments Pvt. (Ltd) was formed in 2007 and has been one of the top indigenous companies in paint manufacturing in the country.

Cosmas Nzuwa, the company’s finance director, said the Fambai Neni hitmaker was the perfect candidate for the ambassadorial role.

“We are a great company whose vision is to become the number one manufacturer and supplier of adhesives and paints in Zimbabwe and beyond, hence our engagement with Nyakudya who we endorsed as a brand ambassador. He is still young, energetic and we believe that the future is still bright for him with the necessary support and such endorsements,” he said.

Nyakudya, who has 13 albums to date, is one of the most sought-after gospel musicians, having worked with a number of both local and international musicians.

His most popular songs include Emanuwere, Nguva Iyo and Sean Wangu.

